Locals Foil Heinous Crime in Jaisalmer

A heinous crime was averted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when locals intervened to stop a man from attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl, officials reported.

The 50-year-old labourer allegedly lured the child under false pretenses and attempted the crime on a rooftop of an under-construction house.

Following the girl's screams, local residents quickly reacted, apprehending the accused and ensuring his handover to the police. The young girl was taken for medical examination, while the police commenced further interrogation.

