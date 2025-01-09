Locals Foil Heinous Crime in Jaisalmer
A 50-year-old man attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Locals intervened, thwarting the crime and handing him over to the police. The girl was taken to Jawahar Hospital for examination as police continued investigating the matter.
A heinous crime was averted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when locals intervened to stop a man from attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl, officials reported.
The 50-year-old labourer allegedly lured the child under false pretenses and attempted the crime on a rooftop of an under-construction house.
Following the girl's screams, local residents quickly reacted, apprehending the accused and ensuring his handover to the police. The young girl was taken for medical examination, while the police commenced further interrogation.
