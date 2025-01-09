Maharashtra Panchayat Staff Protest for Justice After Sarpanch's Tragic Murder

In a significant protest, employees from nearly 28,000 panchayat offices across Maharashtra abstained from work on Thursday, pressing for justice for the family of the late Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. The protest was organized by the Sarpanch Seva Mahasangh, an association of village heads, as stated by its Latur district working president, Madhav Gambhire.

The protesters are demanding a compensation package of Rs 50 lakh for Deshmukh's family, as well as a government job for one of its members. Additionally, they are seeking authorization for village heads to arm themselves, improved security measures, and comprehensive insurance coverage.

The protest follows the tragic death of Deshmukh, who was kidnapped and brutally killed on December 9. His murder came after he actively opposed extortion activities against an energy firm involved with a windmill project. Police have apprehended seven suspects in connection to the case so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)