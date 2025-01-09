Left Menu

Maharashtra Panchayat Staff Protest for Justice After Sarpanch's Tragic Murder

Staff at 28,000 panchayat offices in Maharashtra went on strike to demand justice for Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s family, including financial aid and job assistance. Deshmukh was murdered following his thwarting of extortion attempts linked to an energy project. Police have arrested seven suspects.

09-01-2025
In a significant protest, employees from nearly 28,000 panchayat offices across Maharashtra abstained from work on Thursday, pressing for justice for the family of the late Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. The protest was organized by the Sarpanch Seva Mahasangh, an association of village heads, as stated by its Latur district working president, Madhav Gambhire.

The protesters are demanding a compensation package of Rs 50 lakh for Deshmukh's family, as well as a government job for one of its members. Additionally, they are seeking authorization for village heads to arm themselves, improved security measures, and comprehensive insurance coverage.

The protest follows the tragic death of Deshmukh, who was kidnapped and brutally killed on December 9. His murder came after he actively opposed extortion activities against an energy firm involved with a windmill project. Police have apprehended seven suspects in connection to the case so far.

