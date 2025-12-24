Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alleged Murder Cover-Up at KISS

The NHRC has urged an investigation into the alleged murder of a tribal student at KISS, citing potential human rights violations. Claims suggest that the incident was concealed by the authorities, with demands for accountability and improved student safety. Both NHRC and NCST are actively involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged murder of a tribal student in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar. This move came after a complaint suggested human rights violations and alleged efforts to conceal the event by the authorities involved.

The complaint claims a minor tribal student from Keonjhar was killed following a minor dispute, with authorities allegedly hiding the incident from police and parents whilst offering misleading details about the cause of death. The NHRC has demanded an action-taken report within two weeks.

Further allegations include the mishandling of the death by institutional authorities and an unsafe environment for tribal students. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has joined the inquiry efforts, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the call for accountability and protective measures for students.

