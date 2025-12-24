NHRC Probes Alleged Murder Cover-Up at KISS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged murder of a tribal student in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar. This move came after a complaint suggested human rights violations and alleged efforts to conceal the event by the authorities involved.

The complaint claims a minor tribal student from Keonjhar was killed following a minor dispute, with authorities allegedly hiding the incident from police and parents whilst offering misleading details about the cause of death. The NHRC has demanded an action-taken report within two weeks.

Further allegations include the mishandling of the death by institutional authorities and an unsafe environment for tribal students. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has joined the inquiry efforts, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the call for accountability and protective measures for students.