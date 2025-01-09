Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Bail in ISIS-Linked Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has turned down the bail request of Syed Mamoor Ali, alleged to be part of an ISIS-affiliated terror cell, emphasizing that terrorism grounded in religious hatred stems from ideological enmity.

Ali was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a coordinated operation in May 2023 alongside two accomplices. His case, outlined by a bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and Anuradha Shukla, is detailed in charges under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court underscored that leniency is untenable given the charges' gravity, citing that Ali had plotted to assault the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, aiming to amass weapons. The investigation revealed plans to recruit and radicalize individuals to promote their violent agenda nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)