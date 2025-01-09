Ceasefire Hopes Flicker Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. and Arab mediators are pushing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza but have yet to secure a deal. As talks persist, Israeli military strikes continue, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. The negotiations represent the most serious effort yet in resolving the conflict.
U.S. and Arab mediators are making strides in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, yet progress remains insufficient to finalize an agreement, according to Palestinian sources engaged in the talks.
In Qatar, discussions are ongoing while the Israeli military continues strikes on Gaza, resulting in increased casualties.
This mediation attempt is considered the most serious so far, as negotiators emphasize narrowing gaps, although no deal has been reached yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
