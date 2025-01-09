Bribery Crackdown: Lokayukta Catches Officials in the Act
Lokayukta officials apprehended Hassan City Municipal Commissioner T N Narasimha Murthy and engineer Venkatesh for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from contractor Sunil Kumar. Similar actions occurred in Bengaluru, with Suresh from the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal caught accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.
In a significant anti-corruption operation, Hassan City Municipal Commissioner T N Narasimha Murthy was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor. Engineer Venkatesh was also apprehended during the operation.
This action followed a complaint from contractor Sunil Kumar, who accused Murthy of demanding the bribe to clear a bill. Upon securing the accused, Lokayukta officials confirmed the recovery of the bribe amount and stated that the investigation continues.
In a similar operation in Bengaluru, Suresh, the Office Superintendent of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. The complaint was filed by Basavaraju Nadikeshwara Matha, alleging that Suresh demanded the bribe for securing a stay on a court order.
