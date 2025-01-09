Left Menu

Conspiracy, Corruption, and Murder: The Chhattisgarh Case Unraveled

Suresh Chandrakar, a road construction contractor, is accused of plotting the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh. The Special Investigation Team revealed that Suresh planned the attack after Mukesh's reports on corruption. The journalist's body was found, and several arrests, including Suresh, have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:58 IST
Conspiracy, Corruption, and Murder: The Chhattisgarh Case Unraveled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prime suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has been identified as Suresh Chandrakar, a road construction contractor. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed the conspiracy unfolded days before the incident due to Mukesh's exposés on construction corruption.

Mukesh, reported missing on January 1, was tragically discovered on January 3 inside a septic tank. This property, located in Chattanpara Basti, Bijapur, belonged to Suresh Chandrakar. Brothers Ritesh and Dinesh Chandrakar, along with site supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, are linked to the case.

Suresh Chandrakar allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deflect suspicion, instructing accomplices to destroy evidence, including mobile phones. Local authorities have seized crucial evidence and are examining financial transactions and deleted data to piece together the criminal acts committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025