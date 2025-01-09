Conspiracy, Corruption, and Murder: The Chhattisgarh Case Unraveled

The prime suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has been identified as Suresh Chandrakar, a road construction contractor. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed the conspiracy unfolded days before the incident due to Mukesh's exposés on construction corruption.

Mukesh, reported missing on January 1, was tragically discovered on January 3 inside a septic tank. This property, located in Chattanpara Basti, Bijapur, belonged to Suresh Chandrakar. Brothers Ritesh and Dinesh Chandrakar, along with site supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, are linked to the case.

Suresh Chandrakar allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deflect suspicion, instructing accomplices to destroy evidence, including mobile phones. Local authorities have seized crucial evidence and are examining financial transactions and deleted data to piece together the criminal acts committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)