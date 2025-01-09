Austria's First FPO-Led Government: Challenges Ahead

Austria's political landscape is poised for a potential shift as the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) begins coalition negotiations with the conservative People's Party (OVP) this week. The FPO, which secured 29% of the vote in September's parliamentary elections, is aiming for the first FPO-led government in the country, sparking widespread political interest.

The coalition talks reveal both convergence and divergence on various issues. Immigration policy is one area of alignment, with both parties advocating stricter measures despite potential legal hurdles. However, they part ways on foreign policy concerning Russia and Ukraine, with the FPO showing resistance to EU sanctions on Moscow and skepticism towards shared defense projects.

Economic and environmental strategies also form crucial parts of the dialogue, as both parties call for tax cuts but differ in their approach to managing Austria's budget deficit and environmental regulations. As coalition discussions progress, these topics are likely to be pivotal in determining the future legislative agenda.

