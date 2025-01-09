Sarkozy's Defiant Stand: Denounces Alleged Libyan Campaign Cash Plot

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has launched a vigorous defense against allegations of illegal financing for his 2007 campaign, which he labeled a 'plot' by 'liars and crooks.' The trial, which began in Paris, revolves around claims of Libyan financial backing under former leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy, facing charges of corruption and illegal campaign financing, vehemently denied receiving any Libyan funds, stating 'You will never find one Libyan euro, one Libyan cent in my campaign.' The trial, set to conclude by April 10, could see Sarkozy sentenced to up to 10 years if convicted.

Despite previous convictions, Sarkozy remains defiant, insisting the allegations emerged as retribution for his role in the 2011 intervention in Libya. He questioned the credibility of purported evidence and voiced his indignation, claiming 'there is no corruption money because there was no corruption of the (presidential) candidate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)