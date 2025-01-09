Tragic Incident: Constable Found Dead in Shyam Nagar

A police constable was tragically found dead in his residence in Shyam Nagar Colony on Thursday, creating a wave of shock throughout the community. Alongside him, a woman, who remains unidentified, was discovered injured from a gunshot wound.

The dramatic discovery unfolded after locals, alarmed by gunfire, forced entry into the house. Inside, they encountered the constable in a pool of blood and the wounded woman, prompting a swift transport to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha stated that the circumstances leading to the gunshots are currently unknown. A comprehensive investigation is underway, with forensic teams actively working to uncover details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)