Tragic Incident: Constable Found Dead in Shyam Nagar

A police constable was discovered dead in his home in Shyam Nagar Colony, with a woman found injured by gunshot in the same room. The community intervened after hearing gunfire, leading to their transport to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the event's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:08 IST
A police constable was tragically found dead in his residence in Shyam Nagar Colony on Thursday, creating a wave of shock throughout the community. Alongside him, a woman, who remains unidentified, was discovered injured from a gunshot wound.

The dramatic discovery unfolded after locals, alarmed by gunfire, forced entry into the house. Inside, they encountered the constable in a pool of blood and the wounded woman, prompting a swift transport to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha stated that the circumstances leading to the gunshots are currently unknown. A comprehensive investigation is underway, with forensic teams actively working to uncover details of the incident.

