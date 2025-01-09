Swiss National's Mysterious Death in Iranian Prison

A Swiss national facing espionage charges in Iran reportedly took their own life in a Semnan province prison, according to local authorities. The incident, confirmed by the judiciary news agency Mizan, raises questions as Swiss and Iranian officials scramble for details.

Mohammad Sadeq Akbari, chief justice of Semnan, stated that the detainee was being investigated for spying. Despite efforts to resuscitate them, the individual was declared dead, with Mizan not revealing their identity.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions as Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained numerous dual nationals and foreigners on similar charges. Switzerland, acting as an intermediary for the U.S. in Iran, is actively seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death.

