Swiss National's Mysterious Death in Iranian Prison
A Swiss citizen arrested for alleged espionage in Iran died in prison, reported as a suicide, according to Iranian judiciary sources. Despite efforts to save them, the individual could not be revived. The Swiss embassy is seeking to understand the situation better, highlighting tensions between Iran and Western nationals.
A Swiss national facing espionage charges in Iran reportedly took their own life in a Semnan province prison, according to local authorities. The incident, confirmed by the judiciary news agency Mizan, raises questions as Swiss and Iranian officials scramble for details.
Mohammad Sadeq Akbari, chief justice of Semnan, stated that the detainee was being investigated for spying. Despite efforts to resuscitate them, the individual was declared dead, with Mizan not revealing their identity.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions as Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained numerous dual nationals and foreigners on similar charges. Switzerland, acting as an intermediary for the U.S. in Iran, is actively seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
