Left Menu

Fadnavis Outlines Vision for Pune Amid Crime Concerns

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns about crime in Pune, discussing solutions like expanding the CCTV network. He outlined plans to tackle drought through river linking projects and announced infrastructure improvements, including a new airport. Fadnavis spoke at the 'Vision Maharashtra' programme, emphasizing investments and addressing local challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:51 IST
Fadnavis Outlines Vision for Pune Amid Crime Concerns
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Pune's safety record despite public concerns about 'koyta' gang-related incidents. He emphasized the need for serious attention to every crime case but argued against the narrative of a rising crime wave in the city.

Fadnavis announced strategic projects to combat the state's drought, including four river-linking initiatives, and reiterated the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure, such as the expansion of Pune's airport at Purandar.

During the 'Vision Maharashtra' programme, Fadnavis addressed local challenges, including resistance to infrastructure projects, and reaffirmed his focus on investment and development over the upcoming five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025