Fadnavis Outlines Vision for Pune Amid Crime Concerns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Pune's safety record despite public concerns about 'koyta' gang-related incidents. He emphasized the need for serious attention to every crime case but argued against the narrative of a rising crime wave in the city.

Fadnavis announced strategic projects to combat the state's drought, including four river-linking initiatives, and reiterated the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure, such as the expansion of Pune's airport at Purandar.

During the 'Vision Maharashtra' programme, Fadnavis addressed local challenges, including resistance to infrastructure projects, and reaffirmed his focus on investment and development over the upcoming five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)