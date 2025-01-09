Tensions Rise as Palestinian Authority Struggles for Control in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority security forces are battling to earn the trust of Jenin's residents while trying to assert control over this historic city, known as a center for Islamist militancy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Entering in December, the forces set up checkpoints in Jenin and its nearby refugee camp to consolidate the PA's position ahead of expected political changes post-Gaza war. The Authority aims to counter Hamas and Islamic Jihad's influence, hoping to avoid a similar rule in Jenin to that of Hamas in Gaza, which might provoke Israel.

Despite their efforts, the security forces face resistance, clashing with militants and addressing accusations of corruption from locals. The operation has resulted in arrests and clashes, with at least 13 deaths so far, illustrating the volatile and complex situation as the PA navigates local opposition and infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)