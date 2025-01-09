Poland Vows Safe Passage for Netanyahu Amid ICC Controversy
Poland assures the safe participation of Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Auschwitz liberation anniversary. Despite an ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Poland promises protection, asserting that concerns about his arrest are unfounded. International officials and Holocaust survivors are expected to attend the event.
In a move that has garnered international attention, the Polish government has pledged to ensure the safe participation of Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the upcoming commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding Netanyahu, who is currently facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes related to the conflict in Gaza. However, Polish authorities, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have declared that the arrest concerns are overblown and labeled them as 'fake news'.
The event, set to take place on January 27, 2025, in Oswiecim, Poland, will feature attendance from various international officials and Holocaust survivors. With tensions high and geopolitical implications at stake, the situation underscores the complex interplay between international law, historical memory, and present-day politics.
