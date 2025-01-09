Left Menu

Noida Police Busts Gang Using LGBTQ Dating App for Extortion

The Noida police have arrested four individuals who allegedly used a dating app to extort money from their victims. The gang targeted the LGBTQ community, lured individuals into relationships, recorded their interactions, and blackmailed them for money using threats of revealing sensitive information.

The Noida Police have apprehended four young members of a gang accused of extorting money from individuals by exploiting a popular LGBTQ dating app. The accused used the platform to establish physical relations with victims before blackmailing them for cash and valuables.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Avasthy, the arrests were made following a complaint. The gang allegedly created fake profiles to lure victims, subsequently filming their encounters to use as blackmail material. Victims were often hesitant to report due to the fear of social stigma.

The accused, identified as Shani, Karan Kumar, Rajat, and Tushar, have been connected to more than six similar cases in recent months. The police continue to investigate and reach out to other potential victims while looking to build a more substantial case.

