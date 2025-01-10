Benin Military Faces Devastating Militant Attack
Benin's armed forces suffered severe losses after an Islamist militant attack in the north. A well-equipped military position was targeted, resulting in significant casualties. The main opposition party reported around 30 soldiers killed in Alibori. Colonel Gomina urged military leadership to improve tactics in response to the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:18 IST
Benin's military has faced a heavy blow as Islamist militants launched a severe attack on one of its most fortified positions in the north, according to Colonel Faizou Gomina, the national guard's chief of staff.
Although exact figures remain undisclosed, the opposition party, The Democrats, claims the assault left around 30 soldiers dead in Alibori, a region near insurgent-affected Niger and Burkina Faso.
Colonel Gomina emphasized the need for better leadership and strategy among military ranks, urging officers and section chiefs to rally for upcoming battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benin
- Islamist
- militants
- military
- attack
- Alibori
- Niger
- Burkina Faso
- Colonel Gomina
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says
UPDATE 1-Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, flights may be impacted
UPDATE 1-Biden reaffirms support for weapons surge to Ukraine after Russia's Christmas attack
UPDATE 2-Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, causing some delays to its flights
Cyberattack hits Japan Airlines; flights delayed, ticket sales suspended