Benin's military has faced a heavy blow as Islamist militants launched a severe attack on one of its most fortified positions in the north, according to Colonel Faizou Gomina, the national guard's chief of staff.

Although exact figures remain undisclosed, the opposition party, The Democrats, claims the assault left around 30 soldiers dead in Alibori, a region near insurgent-affected Niger and Burkina Faso.

Colonel Gomina emphasized the need for better leadership and strategy among military ranks, urging officers and section chiefs to rally for upcoming battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)