Left Menu

Benin Military Faces Devastating Militant Attack

Benin's armed forces suffered severe losses after an Islamist militant attack in the north. A well-equipped military position was targeted, resulting in significant casualties. The main opposition party reported around 30 soldiers killed in Alibori. Colonel Gomina urged military leadership to improve tactics in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:18 IST
Benin Military Faces Devastating Militant Attack

Benin's military has faced a heavy blow as Islamist militants launched a severe attack on one of its most fortified positions in the north, according to Colonel Faizou Gomina, the national guard's chief of staff.

Although exact figures remain undisclosed, the opposition party, The Democrats, claims the assault left around 30 soldiers dead in Alibori, a region near insurgent-affected Niger and Burkina Faso.

Colonel Gomina emphasized the need for better leadership and strategy among military ranks, urging officers and section chiefs to rally for upcoming battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025