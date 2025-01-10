Supreme Court Declines Trump's Sentencing Halting Request

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's appeal to delay his sentencing after his conviction for criminal charges regarding hush money payments. Scheduled for Friday in New York state court, the sentencing follows Trump's request for relief based on claims of presidential immunity.

In a significant development, New York's highest court also declined to delay the sentencing. Despite Trump's ongoing state court appeal, Manhattan prosecutors informed the Supreme Court that there were no grounds for intervention before final judgment.

Justice Juan Merchan has indicated that an unconditional discharge, rather than imprisonment, is likely. Trump's legal team, however, maintains that the prosecution is politically motivated and flawed from the outset, and expects the appeal to eventually nullify the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)