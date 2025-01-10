Supreme Court Declines Trump's Sentencing Halting Request
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused Donald Trump's request to block his sentencing following his conviction on charges related to hush money payments. Trump's appeal sought to assert presidential immunity, but the court's rejection means the sentencing will proceed. Trump's legal team continues to argue the immunity defense.
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's appeal to delay his sentencing after his conviction for criminal charges regarding hush money payments. Scheduled for Friday in New York state court, the sentencing follows Trump's request for relief based on claims of presidential immunity.
In a significant development, New York's highest court also declined to delay the sentencing. Despite Trump's ongoing state court appeal, Manhattan prosecutors informed the Supreme Court that there were no grounds for intervention before final judgment.
Justice Juan Merchan has indicated that an unconditional discharge, rather than imprisonment, is likely. Trump's legal team, however, maintains that the prosecution is politically motivated and flawed from the outset, and expects the appeal to eventually nullify the conviction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI Challenges Military Court Sentences Amidst Controversial Civilian Convictions
Sun Chanthy's Conviction: Silencing Cambodia's Critics
Manmohan Singh was gentle in his manner but resolute in his deeply held convictions: Sonia Gandhi.
Justice Served: Convictions in Kerala Youth Congress Murders
NIA Nails 2024 with 100% Conviction Rate: A Record Year in Anti-Terrorism Efforts