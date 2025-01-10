Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Trump Sentence Delay In Hush Money Case

The Supreme Court rejected President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay sentencing in his hush money case. Trump was convicted of covering up a payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump's lawyers argued the prosecution violated his presidential immunity, fearing disruption during the presidential transition.

Updated: 10-01-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:55 IST
The United States Supreme Court, in a divided decision, refused to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to postpone his sentencing in a high-profile hush money case in New York. This decision opens the door for Judge Juan M. Merchan to sentence Trump, convicted of attempting to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Despite Trump's denial of a relationship or wrongdoing with Daniels, the move forward comes despite his legal team's claim that evidence contravened a Supreme Court ruling last summer granting Trump extensive immunity from prosecution for actions taken as president.

Judge Merchan has indicated that no jail time, fines, or probation will be administered, contrary to Trump's defense pushing for a delay to spare disruption during the presidential transition period. Prosecutors counter that pausing the case now would be an unnecessary intervention in a state matter, asserting that there isn't sufficient evidence to show the virtual hearing would significantly impede Trump's transition. A delay could prolong sentencing for years, especially if deferred past the January 20 inauguration.

The New York courts, including the state's highest court, denied Trump's requests to reschedule sentencing, finding that convictions on 34 felony counts involved personal rather than presidential acts. Trump has called the proceedings politically driven, his defense led by solicitor general nominee D. John Sauer, also handling his separate case of allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's recent immunity ruling is central to his defense. The decision arrives shortly after Justice Samuel Alito disclosed a phone call from Trump, unrelated to current cases.

