Wildfires Force VP Harris to Cancel International Trip

Amidst devastating wildfires ravaging California, Vice President Kamala Harris has called off a series of international visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany. This announcement came on the heels of President Joe Biden's decision to forgo a trip to Italy in response to the crisis.

The Vice President's trip cancellation marks a significant administration response to the unfolding disaster in Los Angeles, where the fires have claimed five lives and led to the evacuation of 180,000 residents. The scale of destruction is unprecedented, consuming 31,000 acres of land.

President Biden, who has declared a major disaster in the state, convened a meeting with high-ranking officials to strategize on federal disaster response efforts. The decisions underscore the administration's commitment to addressing the catastrophic impact of the wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)