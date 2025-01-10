Left Menu

Police Bust Prostitution Network in Thane Lodge

Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, dismantled a prostitution operation in a local lodge, rescuing four women. Ranjit Vaishnav, a garage operator, was arrested for his involvement, while lodge owner Ashok Shetty remains at large. Legal actions are pending under applicable trafficking and immoral traffic laws.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
In a significant crackdown, police unveiled a prostitution racket operating from a lodge in Thane, Maharashtra, rescuing four women, according to an official statement on Friday. The operation resulted in the arrest of Ranjit Vaishnav, a 42-year-old garage operator, accused of orchestrating the illicit activities. Meanwhile, lodge owner Ashok Shetty is absconding, authorities reported.

The police raid, conducted on Wednesday by the Kasarwadavali unit, led to the discovery of four women aged 26 to 30 in two separate rooms within the lodge. This successful rescue highlights the ongoing issues of human trafficking and forced prostitution in the region.

Both Vaishnav and the fugitive Shetty face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 143, dealing with human trafficking offenses, alongside charges from the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The police are currently pursuing further investigations to capture Shetty and dismantle any remaining aspects of the network.

