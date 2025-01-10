Left Menu

Perfume Date Tampering Leads to Explosive Incident

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a family attempted to alter perfume expiry dates, resulting in an explosion. Four members, including two minors, were injured. The incident occurred in Room No. 112 of Roshni Apartment in Nalla Sopara. The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, four members of a family sustained injuries due to an explosion while attempting to alter expiry dates on perfume bottles. Among the injured are two minors, with the accident occurring in Roshni Apartment, Nalla Sopara, late Thursday night.

According to initial reports, the hazardous activity, potentially involving flammable substances, led to the blast. The injured have been identified as Mahavir Vadar, Sunita Vadar, and their children, Kumar Harshvardhan and Kumari Harshada Vadar.

Currently, Kumar Harshvardhan is under medical care at Life Care Hospital, while the others receive treatment at Oscar Hospital, as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

