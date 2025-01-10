Left Menu

Curtains Down: Bombay HC Dismisses Ticket Scalping Plea at Coldplay Concert

The Bombay High Court dismissed a plea seeking guidelines to stop black marketing and ticket scalping at major events, including the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai. The court ruled it as a legislative issue, allowing the petitioner, Amit Vyas, to approach the competent authority for solutions.

The Bombay High Court dismissed on Friday a plea to curb black marketing and ticket scalping during major events, following allegations of manipulative ticket sales for British band Coldplay's upcoming concert in Navi Mumbai.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, reasoned that the concerns raised fell under the legislative domain, hence the judiciary cannot intervene. The court emphasized that the government is free to develop relevant legislation to tackle such issues.

The court's decision came after petitioner Amit Vyas highlighted offline and online irregularities during ticket sales for concerts and sports events, including Coldplay's, arguing that vendors exploit fans by inflating prices on secondary platforms.

