MSF Halts Operations at Sudanese Hospital Amid Escalating Attacks

MSF has suspended its operations at a Khartoum hospital due to ongoing attacks amidst the Sudan conflict. This cessation leaves residents with even fewer healthcare options in an already dire situation, as battles between Sudan's military forces disrupt essential services and endanger civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:30 IST
The medical aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced the suspension of its activities at one of the last operating hospitals in southern Khartoum, Sudan. This decision, revealed on Friday, comes after repeated assaults on the facility, dealing a severe blow to the remaining healthcare resources in the embattled capital.

The conflict in Sudan, ongoing since April 2023, stems from a power struggle between the nation’s military and paramilitary factions. The fighting has created a massive displacement and hunger crisis, complicating the lives of civilians. Bashair Hospital, located in an RSF-controlled area, was instrumental in treating victims of airstrikes and addressing malnutrition in the region.

Despite efforts to negotiate safe operations, armed intrusions and threats persisted, leading to MSF's difficult decision to withdraw. The war has incapacitated nearly 80% of hospitals in affected regions, leaving civilians trapped and vulnerable to violence and shortages as warring parties obstruct supply access while inflation soars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

