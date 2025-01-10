Left Menu

Los Angeles Wildfires: Devastation, Survival, and Recovery

Wildfires raging across Los Angeles have resulted in 10 deaths and destroyed approximately 10,000 structures. The Palisades and Eaton Fires are among the most destructive in the city's history. Efforts to rebuild and recover are underway, with significant federal support promised for the next 180 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:33 IST
Los Angeles Wildfires: Devastation, Survival, and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Devastating wildfires have descended on Los Angeles, claiming at least 10 lives and destroying nearly 10,000 structures across the region. As dry desert winds rekindled the flames, five wildfires continued to blaze into a third night, with the Palisades and Eaton Fires becoming the most catastrophic in the city's history.

AccuWeather has estimated the damage could reach $150 billion, marking an extensive recovery effort. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster, promising federal reimbursement for recovery efforts over the next 180 days. Mayor Karen Bass has faced criticism for her disaster management, with political tension surrounding the response.

Aerial efforts to combat the fires faced setbacks, including the grounding of a Super Scooper aircraft after a drone collision. Meanwhile, Los Angeles witnessed one of its largest firefighting deployments with resources arriving from Canada and other states, as the community grapples with ongoing survival and restoration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025