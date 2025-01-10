Supreme Court Analyzes Consolidation in Mathura Dispute Case

The Supreme Court has expressed support for the Allahabad High Court's decision to consolidate 15 lawsuits concerning the Mathura Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, maintained that the consolidation aids both parties by streamlining legal proceedings.

A plea challenging this consolidation, which emerged from the Hindu plaintiffs in the case, has been postponed. The apex court stated that this matter related to a 1991 law on places of worship can be addressed later if necessary.

The High Court initially ordered consolidation to avoid conflicting judgments and reduce legal expenses. The Supreme Court's stance is seen as endorsing judicial efficiency in handling multiple lawsuits over the disputed religious site.

