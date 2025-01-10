Left Menu

Britain Prepares for Major 2040 Gilt Sale

The British government plans to sell its 4.375% 2040 gilt, appointing major banks as joint bookrunners. The sale is scheduled for the week starting January 20, with Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and RBC CM leading the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:15 IST
Britain Prepares for Major 2040 Gilt Sale
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, Britain's government debt office announced on Friday the appointment of several major banks to lead the sale of its 4.375% 2040 gilt. The sale is expected to take place in the week commencing January 20.

The chosen joint bookrunners include Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets. These financial powerhouses will coordinate the syndicated sale, reflecting the significance of the upcoming financial event.

This decision marks a crucial moment for the British government as it maneuvers its fiscal strategies in the debt market, demonstrating confidence in its long-term economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025