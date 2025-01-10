Student's Bomb Hoax: Exam Anxiety Takes a Dark Turn

A Class 12 student in Delhi has been detained by police for allegedly sending bomb threats to more than 23 schools in the city, sources reported on Friday. His aim was to avoid taking exams, according to the investigations.

The series of alarmist threats peaked on Thursday, with approximately 10 educational institutions receiving intimidating messages. The south district police apprehended the minor in connection with these incidents.

Officials initially planned to discuss the case further in a press conference but later cancelled the briefing. Sources revealed that the student utilized previous incidents for his scheme, employing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask his IP address when sending the menacing emails. An investigation is ongoing to gather more details.

