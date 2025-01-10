High-Profile Court Appearance in Renukaswamy Murder Case: Celebrities Among the Accused

The courtroom drama in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case unfolded on Friday as 17 accused, including celebrities Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda, made their scheduled court appearance. The 57th CCH Court was the scene of intense media attention as the accused complied with their bail conditions, appearing in court as mandated by law.

During the session, the judge noted that this was the first time all accused were present together since being released on bail. Looking ahead, the court scheduled the next hearing for February 25, ordering the accused to mark their presence once more. Bail conditions, requiring monthly appearances, further complicated the legal proceedings in this sensational case.

This development comes after the Karnataka government's appeal to the Supreme Court against granting bail to the accused. The controversial case stems from the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, purportedly instigated by obscene messages and leading to a high-profile investigation involving prominent figures. As legal teams prepare for the next court date, the spotlight remains firmly on the unfolding saga.

