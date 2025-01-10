Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Undergoes Surgery Amid Tight Security at AIIMS

Underworld don Chhota Rajan, currently incarcerated, was transferred to AIIMS for a minor nose surgery, as confirmed by prison officials on Friday.

The surgical procedure on Thursday was a medical necessity advised by doctors. Following the operation, Rajan is likely to be escorted back to Tihar Jail, according to a senior prison officer.

He will thereafter be under medical observation in the prison hospital. Security measures have been intensified around the hospital to ensure complete safety during his stay.

