Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Undergoes Surgery Amid Tight Security at AIIMS

Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS for a minor nose surgery. The operation was recommended by doctors, and he is expected to return to Tihar Jail afterward. Security has been heightened around the hospital. He will remain under medical observation in the prison hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:06 IST
Underworld don Chhota Rajan, currently incarcerated, was transferred to AIIMS for a minor nose surgery, as confirmed by prison officials on Friday.

The surgical procedure on Thursday was a medical necessity advised by doctors. Following the operation, Rajan is likely to be escorted back to Tihar Jail, according to a senior prison officer.

He will thereafter be under medical observation in the prison hospital. Security measures have been intensified around the hospital to ensure complete safety during his stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

