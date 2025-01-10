Left Menu

Kerala Man Nabbed in Major WhatsApp Stock Fraud Case

The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have arrested a Kerala resident, Nidhin Kumar K S, in connection with a financial fraud executed via WhatsApp. The victim, enticed with promises of hefty stock market returns, lost Rs10.32 lakh. Efforts continue to apprehend other suspects.

Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have made a significant arrest in an online financial fraud case, linking it to a Kerala-based individual.

An unidentified scammer used WhatsApp to entrap the victim with assurances of lucrative stock market returns, leading to a loss of Rs10.32 lakh.

Investigations pinpointed Rs1 lakh being funneled into the account of Nidhin Kumar K S from Thrissur, Kerala, who allegedly distributed the stolen money across various accounts for a commission. Authorities continue to hunt for more involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

