Kerala Man Nabbed in Major WhatsApp Stock Fraud Case
The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have arrested a Kerala resident, Nidhin Kumar K S, in connection with a financial fraud executed via WhatsApp. The victim, enticed with promises of hefty stock market returns, lost Rs10.32 lakh. Efforts continue to apprehend other suspects.
Updated: 10-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:29 IST
The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have made a significant arrest in an online financial fraud case, linking it to a Kerala-based individual.
An unidentified scammer used WhatsApp to entrap the victim with assurances of lucrative stock market returns, leading to a loss of Rs10.32 lakh.
Investigations pinpointed Rs1 lakh being funneled into the account of Nidhin Kumar K S from Thrissur, Kerala, who allegedly distributed the stolen money across various accounts for a commission. Authorities continue to hunt for more involved parties.
