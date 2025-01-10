Left Menu

Lawyers' Strike Delays Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Again

The defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has faced another delay due to a lawyers' strike. Originally set for a hearing on Friday at the MP-MLA court, the case will now proceed on January 22. The case, filed by BJP politician Vijay Mishra in 2018, revolves around remarks made by Gandhi during the Karnataka elections.

defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

The defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, initially slated for a hearing at an MP-MLA court, faces yet another delay due to a lawyers' strike. The case, rooted in remarks Gandhi made during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, has been rescheduled for January 22.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing BJP politician Vijay Mishra, explained that Magistrate Shubham Verma of the special court postponed the hearing to complete the cross-examination. The allegations stem from comments Mishra found objectionable, igniting a legal battle now stretching over five years.

Earlier, after Gandhi failed to appear, the court issued a warrant in December 2023. Surrendering in February 2024, Gandhi was granted bail after his statement was recorded in July. He maintains the charges are politically motivated, a sentiment he's expressed through his defense. The case continues its lengthy proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

