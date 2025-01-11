The Battlefield's Pivotal Role: Insights from an Army Commander

Amidst a backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, an Indian Army commander underscored the enduring importance of land dominance. Despite technological advancements, he argued land victories remain paramount, as demonstrated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

During a ceremony at the Western Command, he highlighted the necessity of preparedness along India's northern and western borders. With many nations navigating the complexities of modern warfare, vigilance against land threats is crucial.

He further emphasized the need for better training, modern weaponry, and adaptability to changing warfare dynamics. The event displayed the Army's robust readiness and commitment to defending national security in times of uncertainty.

