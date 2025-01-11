Left Menu

Fake Document Scandal: 10 Booked in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch has registered four FIRs against 10 individuals, including retired officials and a policeman, for allegedly using fake documents. The investigation aims to uncover how these documents were used to secure jobs and promotions within the government sector.

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated legal action against 10 individuals, including retired public servants and a serving policeman, for allegedly utilizing fraudulent documents to deceive authorities, according to a senior officer.

Benam Tosh, the Senior Superintendent of Police for the Crime Branch in Jammu, confirmed the registration of four separate FIRs following allegations of document fraud. Investigations are underway to uncover the details surrounding each case.

Officials detailed cases against a former deputy inspector from the fisheries department, a retired forester, and a police head constable. These individuals are accused of using fake credentials to secure public sector jobs and promotions. Additional allegations were made against seven people for fabricating a forged agreement in court documents.

