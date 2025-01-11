Illegal Call Centre Busted; Man Arrested for U.S. Drug Sales

Thane police have apprehended a man accused of running an illegal call centre and distributing controlled drugs to U.S. citizens without proper authorization. Akash Ravendrasingh Yadav, aged 31, was taken into custody following a raid by the Wagle Estate police Crime Unit.

Authorities revealed that Yadav, masquerading as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, was selling medications like Soma, Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis, Tramadol, and Oxycodone. Using sophisticated Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology linked to desktop computers, he targeted unsuspecting American citizens.

The covert sale of these medications contravenes both national and international laws. Police have confiscated several gadgets and accessories used in the call centre's operations. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telegraphic Act for offenses including cheating and impersonation.

(With inputs from agencies.)