Juvenile Crime Shocks Thane: Serious Allegations Emerge

In a harrowing incident, four juveniles in the 13-15 age group have been taken into custody in Thane's Ambernath for allegedly committing a heinous act against an 8-year-old boy. Authorities confirmed that the suspects were booked under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act after a complaint was lodged by the victim's mother.

According to the details of the complaint, the incident dates back to about a month ago when the four allegedly intercepted the young boy in the evening, led him to a remote and abandoned room, and proceeded to violate him. They allegedly filmed the act and distributed the footage, adding to the gravity of their actions.

As investigations continue, police officials refrained from explaining the delay in filing the case, leaving the community demanding answers. The case highlights severe concerns over juvenile delinquency and the imperative of child protection.

