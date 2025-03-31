Left Menu

Juvenile Crime Shocks Thane: Serious Allegations Emerge

In Thane’s Ambernath, four juveniles, aged 13 to 15, were detained for allegedly sodomising an 8-year-old boy. They have been booked under the POCSO Act and IT Act. The incident allegedly occurred about a month ago. Authorities are investigating why the case was registered late.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:32 IST
Juvenile Crime Shocks Thane: Serious Allegations Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, four juveniles in the 13-15 age group have been taken into custody in Thane's Ambernath for allegedly committing a heinous act against an 8-year-old boy. Authorities confirmed that the suspects were booked under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act after a complaint was lodged by the victim's mother.

According to the details of the complaint, the incident dates back to about a month ago when the four allegedly intercepted the young boy in the evening, led him to a remote and abandoned room, and proceeded to violate him. They allegedly filmed the act and distributed the footage, adding to the gravity of their actions.

As investigations continue, police officials refrained from explaining the delay in filing the case, leaving the community demanding answers. The case highlights severe concerns over juvenile delinquency and the imperative of child protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025