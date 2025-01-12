Left Menu

Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs

Apple's board opposes a shareholder proposal to dismantle its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. The proposal, citing Supreme Court decisions, claims DEI increases legal risks. Apple argues the proposal is a business strategy intrusion. It highlights a broader conservative pushback against diversity programs in major U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 06:57 IST
Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple's board of directors has firmly advised investors to vote against a shareholder proposal aimed at dismantling the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as per a recent proxy filing. The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, urged the tech giant to consider doing away with its Inclusion & Diversity efforts, citing potential litigation and reputational risks.

The proposal, rooted in recent Supreme Court rulings, argues that DEI initiatives could make Apple more susceptible to legal challenges. However, Apple has countered that its compliance program is robust and the proposal is an unnecessary attempt to micromanage Apple's business strategies. In the proxy filing, Apple reiterated its commitment to being an equal opportunity employer.

This development comes amidst a growing conservative backlash against DEI programs in the corporate world, fueled by a 2023 Supreme Court decision abolishing affirmative action in university admissions. The action reflects broader resistance from major companies like Meta and Amazon, reflecting shifts in the political landscape ahead of Donald Trump's potential return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025