Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs
Apple's board opposes a shareholder proposal to dismantle its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. The proposal, citing Supreme Court decisions, claims DEI increases legal risks. Apple argues the proposal is a business strategy intrusion. It highlights a broader conservative pushback against diversity programs in major U.S. companies.
Apple's board of directors has firmly advised investors to vote against a shareholder proposal aimed at dismantling the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as per a recent proxy filing. The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, urged the tech giant to consider doing away with its Inclusion & Diversity efforts, citing potential litigation and reputational risks.
The proposal, rooted in recent Supreme Court rulings, argues that DEI initiatives could make Apple more susceptible to legal challenges. However, Apple has countered that its compliance program is robust and the proposal is an unnecessary attempt to micromanage Apple's business strategies. In the proxy filing, Apple reiterated its commitment to being an equal opportunity employer.
This development comes amidst a growing conservative backlash against DEI programs in the corporate world, fueled by a 2023 Supreme Court decision abolishing affirmative action in university admissions. The action reflects broader resistance from major companies like Meta and Amazon, reflecting shifts in the political landscape ahead of Donald Trump's potential return to office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- diversity
- equity
- inclusion
- shareholder
- proposal
- DEI
- conservative
- backlash
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
West Bengal Cracks Down on Passport Fraud with Verification Overhaul Proposal
CII's Bold Budget Proposal: Fuel Duty Cuts and Income Tax Reforms
Honoring Legacy: Proposal to Name Navyug Tunnel After Manmohan Singh
Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP's Proposal to Empower Hindu Priests and Granthis
Supreme Court Collegium Considers Radical Reform Proposals