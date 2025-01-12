Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs

Apple's board of directors has firmly advised investors to vote against a shareholder proposal aimed at dismantling the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as per a recent proxy filing. The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, urged the tech giant to consider doing away with its Inclusion & Diversity efforts, citing potential litigation and reputational risks.

The proposal, rooted in recent Supreme Court rulings, argues that DEI initiatives could make Apple more susceptible to legal challenges. However, Apple has countered that its compliance program is robust and the proposal is an unnecessary attempt to micromanage Apple's business strategies. In the proxy filing, Apple reiterated its commitment to being an equal opportunity employer.

This development comes amidst a growing conservative backlash against DEI programs in the corporate world, fueled by a 2023 Supreme Court decision abolishing affirmative action in university admissions. The action reflects broader resistance from major companies like Meta and Amazon, reflecting shifts in the political landscape ahead of Donald Trump's potential return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)