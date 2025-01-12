Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Impeachment Drama

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is avoiding a formal trial hearing over safety concerns. The Constitutional Court is set to determine his future, while separate arrest efforts were thwarted amid allegations of illegal actions by authorities. Yoon's actions have impacted South Korea's political stability and economic growth.

Updated: 12-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:23 IST
South Korea is facing a political maelstrom as its impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, opts out of attending a crucial hearing for his trial. Concerns over his personal safety were highlighted by his legal representative, arguing the jeopardized security circumstances surrounding the court proceedings.

The hearing, scheduled by the Constitutional Court, aims to decide Yoon's fate—whether he will be reinstated or permanently removed from office. Meanwhile, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is attempting to detain Yoon over a separate issue related to his martial law enactment efforts last December.

Despite a standoff with security forces in early January, arrest attempts have been unsuccessful. Lawyer Yoon Kab-keun condemned the authorities' methods as illegal, exacerbating the nation's biggest political crisis in recent history, while simultaneously influencing economic projections for Asia's fourth-largest economy negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

