Violent Clash Erupts Over Land Dispute in Shamli

A heated argument over a land dispute between two groups in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into violence, leaving four people injured. Sticks and firearms were reportedly used during the clash. The injured have been hospitalized, and an investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A land dispute in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent as two groups clashed, leaving four individuals injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The altercation began on Saturday evening in Mandawar village when Saddam and Intazar engaged in a heated argument. The situation soon deteriorated into a violent confrontation involving the use of sticks and firearms.

Circle Officer Shyam Singh revealed that Umerdeen, Saddam, Irfan, and Imran sustained bullet injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation into the violent incident is ongoing, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

