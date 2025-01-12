Struggling to Rebuild: Lebanon's Post-War Challenges Amidst Uncertainty

Six weeks into a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon confronts dire reconstruction needs. The conflict left vast swathes of southern and eastern regions, including Beirut's suburbs, in ruin, with the World Bank estimating infrastructure losses at $3.4 billion.

Despite a US-backed ceasefire expecting Israeli troop withdrawal by January, doubts persist. Reconstruction funding remains unclear, complicated by Lebanon's financial paralysis, Hezbollah's war losses, and Iran's economic impediments.

Residents, including those like Manal from Marjayoun, await Hezbollah's compensation. Efforts by the group, supported by Iran, have faced delays amid financial constraints. Nonetheless, Hezbollah's teams continue assessing and compensating impacted households, even amidst uncertainties about securing further support.

