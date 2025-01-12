Left Menu

Struggling to Rebuild: Lebanon's Post-War Challenges Amidst Uncertainty

Six weeks after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon faces significant reconstruction challenges. Many Lebanese await compensation, yet financial and political uncertainties loom. While Hezbollah has begun some payments, the Lebanese government's financial struggles and Iran's economic crisis further complicate efforts toward rebuilding the devastated regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Six weeks into a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon confronts dire reconstruction needs. The conflict left vast swathes of southern and eastern regions, including Beirut's suburbs, in ruin, with the World Bank estimating infrastructure losses at $3.4 billion.

Despite a US-backed ceasefire expecting Israeli troop withdrawal by January, doubts persist. Reconstruction funding remains unclear, complicated by Lebanon's financial paralysis, Hezbollah's war losses, and Iran's economic impediments.

Residents, including those like Manal from Marjayoun, await Hezbollah's compensation. Efforts by the group, supported by Iran, have faced delays amid financial constraints. Nonetheless, Hezbollah's teams continue assessing and compensating impacted households, even amidst uncertainties about securing further support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

