Struggling to Rebuild: Lebanon's Post-War Challenges Amidst Uncertainty
Six weeks after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon faces significant reconstruction challenges. Many Lebanese await compensation, yet financial and political uncertainties loom. While Hezbollah has begun some payments, the Lebanese government's financial struggles and Iran's economic crisis further complicate efforts toward rebuilding the devastated regions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Six weeks into a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon confronts dire reconstruction needs. The conflict left vast swathes of southern and eastern regions, including Beirut's suburbs, in ruin, with the World Bank estimating infrastructure losses at $3.4 billion.
Despite a US-backed ceasefire expecting Israeli troop withdrawal by January, doubts persist. Reconstruction funding remains unclear, complicated by Lebanon's financial paralysis, Hezbollah's war losses, and Iran's economic impediments.
Residents, including those like Manal from Marjayoun, await Hezbollah's compensation. Efforts by the group, supported by Iran, have faced delays amid financial constraints. Nonetheless, Hezbollah's teams continue assessing and compensating impacted households, even amidst uncertainties about securing further support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- ceasefire
- war
- compensation
- reconstruction
- infrastructure
- World Bank
- economy
ALSO READ
Remembering a Stalwart: Dr. Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy
SC asks Punjab govt to seek logistical assistance from Centre in shifting Dallewal to hospital, if ground situation warrants.
Gujarat CM Unveils SWAR Platform for Enhanced Citizen Engagement
Remembering Political Stalwarts: Tributes to Arun Jaitley and Kushabhau Thakre
IIT Bhubaneswar: Pioneering India’s Innovation and Economic Growth