Relentless Pursuit: Army Intensifies Search for Terrorists near LoC

The Indian Army's relentless search for terrorists near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector entered its second day on Sunday, with advanced technology and drones leading the efforts, officials confirmed.

The operation began last Saturday after local villagers reported suspicious movements in the Jogiwan forest, which raised alarms about possible infiltration by terrorists. Army forces, mobilized into multiple units, descended on the Bhattal area, hoping to trace these suspected individuals.

Despite the intensified search efforts — featuring more troop deployments alongside sniffer dogs and cutting-edge equipment — the operation has yet to yield any results. Last year, a similar operation led to the elimination of three heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the same region.

(With inputs from agencies.)