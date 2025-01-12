Tragic Collision: Car Crash Claims Two Lives in Kaushambi

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district early on Sunday morning when a car collided with a tree, resulting in two fatalities and leaving one person seriously injured, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred near the Kokhraj Police Station. Dheeraj Kushwaha, along with co-passengers Manish and Sanjay, were returning from Varanasi when their vehicle lost control and crashed. The collision critically injured all three occupants.

Upon arrival at the district hospital, doctors declared Dheeraj and Manish dead. Sanjay remains under medical care as the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)