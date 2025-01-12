Left Menu

Money Laundering Allegations in Atiq Ahmad's Land Deal

The Adjudicating Authority upheld the attachment of land parcels linked to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, suggesting potential money laundering. Assets worth over Rs 4.63 crore in Prayagraj were frozen, alleging Suraj Pal as 'benamidar' and Mohd Ashraf Siddiqui as the beneficial owner. The investigation continues amid denials from the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • India

The Adjudicating Authority, responsible for enforcing the anti-benami law, has confirmed the 2023 attachment of six land parcels by the Income Tax department. This move is part of a broader investigation involving slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, with allegations of 'potential' money laundering connected to the accused.

These high-value assets, worth more than Rs 4.63 crore and situated in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have been frozen by the Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) based in Lucknow. Suraj Pal, a local security guard and street food vendor, has been named as the 'benamidar', with Mohammed Ashraf Siddiqui, a relation of Atiq Ahmad's deceased brother, identified as the beneficial owner.

The I-T department's order accuses Siddiqui of being part of Atiq Ahmad's criminal gang, a charge that defendants Pal and Siddiqui strongly refute. Despite their claims of insufficient evidence, the Authority deemed the assets as 'benami', citing bank activities and identity misuse to suggest money laundering and non-compliance with tax laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

