Money Laundering Allegations in Atiq Ahmad's Land Deal

The Adjudicating Authority, responsible for enforcing the anti-benami law, has confirmed the 2023 attachment of six land parcels by the Income Tax department. This move is part of a broader investigation involving slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, with allegations of 'potential' money laundering connected to the accused.

These high-value assets, worth more than Rs 4.63 crore and situated in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have been frozen by the Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) based in Lucknow. Suraj Pal, a local security guard and street food vendor, has been named as the 'benamidar', with Mohammed Ashraf Siddiqui, a relation of Atiq Ahmad's deceased brother, identified as the beneficial owner.

The I-T department's order accuses Siddiqui of being part of Atiq Ahmad's criminal gang, a charge that defendants Pal and Siddiqui strongly refute. Despite their claims of insufficient evidence, the Authority deemed the assets as 'benami', citing bank activities and identity misuse to suggest money laundering and non-compliance with tax laws.

