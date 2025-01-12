Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Yemeni Gas Station Sparks Fatal Inferno

A gas station explosion in central Yemen ignited a deadly fire, killing at least 15 people and critically injuring 40 among 67 injured. The blast occurred in Bayda, a region controlled by Houthi rebels, amidst Yemen's prolonged civil war, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An explosion at a gas station in Yemen's Zaher district triggered a deadly fire that claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, health officials reported Sunday. The fiery blast also resulted in injuries to 67 people, with 40 in critical condition.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Houthi-controlled area of Bayda. Rescue teams continue to search for the missing, while the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The ongoing civil conflict in Yemen has killed over 150,000 and displaced countless others, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. The region has been embroiled in fighting since 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

