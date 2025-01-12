Tragic Explosion at Yemeni Gas Station Sparks Fatal Inferno

An explosion at a gas station in Yemen's Zaher district triggered a deadly fire that claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, health officials reported Sunday. The fiery blast also resulted in injuries to 67 people, with 40 in critical condition.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Houthi-controlled area of Bayda. Rescue teams continue to search for the missing, while the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The ongoing civil conflict in Yemen has killed over 150,000 and displaced countless others, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. The region has been embroiled in fighting since 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting international intervention.

