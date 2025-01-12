Border Fencing Dispute Stirs Tensions Between Bangladesh and India
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over disputes concerning border fencing. Allegedly, India attempted to construct fences along areas of the Indo-Bangla border, contravening bilateral agreements. This has led to heightened diplomatic tensions and discussions regarding activities on the border.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday amid rising tensions over border issues.
The summoning occurred after Bangladesh accused India of attempting to erect fences in five border locations, allegedly breaching bilateral agreements.
Meetings with diplomatic officials confirmed the tensions are primarily about compliance with pre-existing MoUs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- India
- border
- tension
- fencing
- dispute
- MoU
- Pranay Verma
- security
- diplomatic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Mount: Canada-U.S. Relations Tested
Nation Mourns: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away
Australia Dominates Day 03 in Melbourne Test, Challenges Mount for India
Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Last Rites Held at Nigambodh Ghat
Nation Mourns as Dr Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Unfolds