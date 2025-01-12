Chaos in Bihar: Pappu Yadav's Protest Disrupts State

The state of Bihar found itself in turmoil as independent MP Pappu Yadav spearheaded a 'Bihar Bandh' on Sunday, protesting supposed irregularities in the recently conducted BPSC exams.

Yadav, a Lok Sabha representative from Purnea, made waves in Patna, symbolically donning a shroud to symbolize the 'death' of those implicated in alleged examination malpractices. His supporters clashed with authorities, vandalizing public property and disrupting daily life.

The unrest prompted officials to detain several protestors, aiming to restore order amidst growing chaos. As the situation escalated, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor continued fasting to demand examination cancellation, highlighting deepening discontent in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)