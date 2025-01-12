Tragic Tale: Cyber Fraud Leads to Woman's Suspected Suicide in Chilkana

The body of a 26-year-old woman, identified as Rani, is set to be exhumed for a post-mortem examination in the Chilkana area, after suspicions arose regarding her alleged suicide last week. Police disclosed the development on Sunday.

Rani's family initially buried her without lodging a complaint. However, two days later, her mother Vakila, encouraged by neighbors and relatives, reported the case to the Chilkana police station, a police officer confirmed.

The post-mortem, guided by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), comes on orders from Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal. Rani reportedly consumed poison on January 4 after being deceived by cyber fraudsters who falsely promised marriage and extracted Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

