Tragic Fall: Law Student's Fatal Plunge in Noida

An LLB student, Tapas, from Amity University, died after falling from the 7th floor of a building in Noida. The incident happened when Tapas was with his friends in the apartment. Police are investigating the accident and have informed his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:49 IST
A 21-year-old law student, identified as Tapas, met a tragic end after falling from the 7th floor of Supreme Towers in Noida's Sector 39.

The young man was pursuing his LLB degree at Amity University and hailed from Ghaziabad. The unfortunate incident occurred on a Saturday while he was accompanied by friends in the apartment.

Noida's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Praveen Kumar Singh, stated that Tapas' family has been notified. Additionally, a thorough inspection of the site took place, and an investigation is actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

