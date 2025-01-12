Left Menu

Farmers Unite: SKM Advances Meeting Amidst Dallewal's Declining Health

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has rescheduled its meeting to January 13 in response to Punjab farmers' requests. This decision follows concerns over Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, who is on a hunger strike. The meeting aims to unify farmer groups in their demands against the central government.

In a strategic move, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has agreed to a request from Punjab farmers, advancing their pivotal meeting to January 13. This decision was made to address the urgency following the deteriorating health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Originally set for January 15, the meeting's new date was influenced by a recent initiative from the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), seeking a unified strategy to address grievances with the central government. Farmers are eager for a legal guarantee on minimum crop support price, among other demands.

Dallewal, a key figure in the ongoing protests and on a prolonged hunger strike, has raised alarm over farmers' issues, drawing the attention of SKM's six-member committee. Although previously seen disjointed, these groups are now refocusing on solidarity for a joint struggle.

