Farmers Unite: SKM Advances Meeting Amidst Dallewal's Declining Health
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has rescheduled its meeting to January 13 in response to Punjab farmers' requests. This decision follows concerns over Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, who is on a hunger strike. The meeting aims to unify farmer groups in their demands against the central government.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has agreed to a request from Punjab farmers, advancing their pivotal meeting to January 13. This decision was made to address the urgency following the deteriorating health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
Originally set for January 15, the meeting's new date was influenced by a recent initiative from the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), seeking a unified strategy to address grievances with the central government. Farmers are eager for a legal guarantee on minimum crop support price, among other demands.
Dallewal, a key figure in the ongoing protests and on a prolonged hunger strike, has raised alarm over farmers' issues, drawing the attention of SKM's six-member committee. Although previously seen disjointed, these groups are now refocusing on solidarity for a joint struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dense Fog Triggers Fatal Accident in Punjab
Haryana Announces Winter Break in Schools
SC gives Punjab time till Dec 31 to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on indefinite hunger strike, for shifting him to hospital.
Punjab expresses helplessness to SC for not being able to shift Dallewal to hospital, says facing resistance from protesting farmers.
SC asks Punjab govt to seek logistical assistance from Centre in shifting Dallewal to hospital, if ground situation warrants.