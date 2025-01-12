BJP MLA Faces Extortion Threat Over Obscene Video Call
BJP MLA Puran Prakash lodged an FIR after receiving an extortion attempt involving an obscene video call. Threats were made by someone claiming to be a Delhi Crime Branch officer demanding Rs 50 lakh to avoid defamation. The incident occurred while Prakash was in Lucknow attending official duties.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Puran Prakash has been targeted in an extortion plot, as per his FIR registered with the Mathura police. The complaint details a threatening video call from an unknown source, later followed by a demand for Rs 50 lakh, purportedly from a Delhi Crime Branch officer.
The legislator from Uttar Pradesh described to officials how, on January 7, he received an inappropriate video call during his official visit to Lucknow. The subsequent day, further threats emerged via phone, claiming his involvement in a circulating video on social media.
An investigation is currently underway, with Mathura police actively seeking to identify and prosecute those involved in this blackmail attempt. The police commended Prakash for not capitulating to the extortionists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
