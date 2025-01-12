Left Menu

Iranian Businessman's Arrest Revoked In Italy

Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini, arrested in Milan on a U.S. warrant for allegedly supplying drone parts used in an attack on U.S. service members, will return to Iran after Italy's justice minister requested to revoke his arrest. Iran denies involvement in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:24 IST
Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini, detained in Italy on a U.S. warrant, is set to return to Iran after a crucial development. Italy's justice minister has moved to revoke his arrest, according to the Iranian news agency Mizan's Sunday report.

Abedini faced arrest in Milan last month over allegations of supplying drone parts linked to a 2024 attack that claimed the lives of three U.S. service members in Jordan. However, a 'misunderstanding' was clarified through coordinated efforts by Iran's foreign ministry and intelligence departments, as reported by Mizan.

Italy claimed no legal grounds for extraditing Abedini, as his actions did not equate to crimes under Italian law, despite U.S. allegations. Italy's justice ministry has confirmed the lack of supporting evidence for further charges, with official documentation from the U.S. pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

